World War II veteran jumps from plane to ring in 100th birthday celebration

This story is a part of our "Something Good" series, which is designed to remind you of all the goodness in the world: the moments that can make you smile, feel warm inside and applaud humanity.

It’s not every day that you turn 100, and World War II veteran Tom Rice wanted to make sure his 100th birthday was unforgettable.

For his birthday, Rice decided to jump into it feet first, so to speak. He parachuted in Coronado, California on Aug. 15 to a crowd of well-wishers who were in awe of his accomplishment.

There’s another reason to be impressed by Rice: The WWII vet served in the 101st Airborne Division. That means that he was one of the veterans who parachuted in and stormed the beaches of Normandy, France on D-Day. (Ever seen the movie “Saving Private Ryan?”)

Rice was a part of that now-historic day.

So, it’s fitting that this is how Rice celebrated such a milestone of a birthday.

It just goes to show, it doesn’t matter how old you are -- as long as you’re out there living it up, that’s what matters.

You can watch the inspiring video of Rice’s jump in the video above.

Follow “Something Good” on Facebook and YouTube!

Ad

Credit: Tracey Gombold Bell via Storyful