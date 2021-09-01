Jacksonville’s 13th floor haunted house is hiring actors 👻

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Care to scare?

13th Floor Haunted House is currently looking to hire actors ready to unleash their inner ghoul for the 2021 season.

Don’t want to act but still need a job? No problem! 13th Floor is also searching for customer service and operations staff including cashiers, makeup artists, ticket scanners, parking lot attendants, greeters, line staff, and security.

All applicants must be at least 18 years old to audition or interview. All interviews and auditions must be scheduled by appointment. Those interested in applying can fill out an application located here.

“Acting experience isn’t required to audition, just a love for all things Halloween,” said Logan Sharpe, General Manager of 13th Floor Jacksonville. “We’ve got some really fun and frightening themes this year so we’re looking for actors who can really bring these characters to life.”

Eligible candidates will be contacted by 13th Floor’s team leaders for an in-person interview or audition.

Those auditioning for acting positions are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes and shoes. Applicants are not required to prepare a monologue; 13th Floor team members will walk each applicant through the auditioning process.

The 13th Floor Haunted House will be open select nights September 11 – November 6.

13th Floor was the 2019 JaxBest winner for best haunted house.

