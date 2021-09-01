LIST: 9/11 Memorial events happening around Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Northeast Florida is hosting several events to commemorate the 9/11 attacks and honor first responders.

Many will pause for a moment of silence and remember the tragic day.

Here is a list of events happening in greater Jacksonville:

20th Anniversary Tribute for 9/11 | Nassau County

This event will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 11th in front of the Robert M Foster Justice Center (76347 Veterans Way).

The event will feature:

Flag Presentation by the Sheriff’s Honor Guard -- Moments of Silence for each plane that hit the towers

Comments by Sheriff Leeper

Patriotic music by the Nassau Community Band

Dramatic readings from the Honorable John Drew about the history of the Star-Spangled Banner and Old Glory

Appearances/attendance by NCFR, NCSO, FBFD, FBPD, and various Elected Officials

Click here for more information.

You are cordially invited to a 20th Anniversary Tribute for 9/11. The event will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 11th in front of the Robert M Foster Justice Center (flyer attached). The event will feature.

9/11 Interfaith service for unity and remembrance | Duval County

St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Parish is hosting a community-wide prayer service commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Shepherding the commemoration is the Rector, Reverend Louanne Loch.

Participants include leaders of local religious communities and their congregants.

The mayors of the beaches communities, Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach and Jacksonville Beach, and Kyle Reese, Executive Director of One Jax, will also be in attendance.

Ad

The interfaith service will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 11th, at St. Paul’s by- the-Sea Episcopal Church, 465 11th Avenue, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250.

Please wear your mask. Click here for more information.

Jacksonville Sister Cities Association’s 20th Annual 9:11 Peace Concert | Duval County

Jacksonville Sister Cities Association (JSCA) in partnership with St John’s Cathedral, United States Navy Band, Jacksonville Area Schools, Community Musicians, and JFRD Honor Guard invites you to attend the 20th Annual 9:11 Peace Concert.

The 20th Annual Peace Concert commemorates the survivors, victims, and families of the 9:11 tragedy.

The concert will take place on Saturday, September 11 at St. John’s Cathedral, 256 East Church Street.

A reception will follow the Concert

Click here for more information.

Ad

The 20th Annual Peace Concert commemorates the survivors, victims, and families of the 9:11 tragedy. Jacksonville Sister Cities Association (JSCA) in partnership with St John’s Cathedral, United States Navy Band, Jacksonville Area Schools, Community Musicians, and JFRD Honor Guard invites you to attend.

Jacksonville 9/11 Heroes Run 5K | Duval County

One of the nation’s leading veteran service organizations, Travis Manion Foundation (TMF), will host the Jacksonville 9/11 Heroes Run 5K race on September 11th at 6:00 PM, at the Seawalk Pavilion.

Ad

The annual race will unite the community to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, and honor the lives lost on 9/11 and in the wars since, along with our veterans, military, and first responders who serve our country and our communities.

Registration is open for participants to run, walk, or ruck, and the race series is expected to draw over 60,000 participants worldwide.

Click here for more information.

Travis Manion Foundation’s 9/11 Heroes Run

Don’s Friends - Endless Summer 10K & 5K | St. Johns County

(The flyer below will have the event information)

Don's FRIENDS - Endless Summer 10K & 5K

Remembering 9/11 20 years later | Nassau County

This Nassau County event will commemorate the September 11, 2001 tragedy and honor local 1st responders. It will begin at 11 a.m. and will go until 2 p.m. at 474390 SR-200, Fernandina Beach.

Ad

“We will have ‘Beaufort the Firetruck’ and his buddy ‘Barney the Bear’ available on site for you to take photos with the kids (big and small),’” the event said.

Event organizers will be collecting non-perishable food items to be donated to Barnabas Food Bank and /or cases of water to be donated to local 1st responders.

There will be pre-printed “thank you” letters for the kids to write to our 1st responders, or you can print directly from this page and bring it with you. The letters will be hand-delivered to local fire/rescue stations and the Sherriff”s office.

Click here for more information.

Ad

9/11 Ceremony of Remembrance | St. Johns County

On Saturday, September 11, the City of St. Augustine Fire Department will continue the annual tradition of holding its Ceremony of Remembrance, a community gathering to remember those who died in the terrorist attacks 20 years ago, on September 11, 2001.

The ceremony is open to the public and will be held at the St. Augustine Fire Department’s main station on Saturday, September 11, at 8:30 a.m.

The ceremony will also be broadcast live online on the Fire Department’s Facebook page.

For additional information, contact the St. Augustine Fire Department at 904.825.1098.

Click here for more information.

Did we miss an event that you think should be added? If so, please email WebTeam@wjxt.com.