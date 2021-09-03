Thousands watch Bold City Showcase in person, on TV

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With the kickoff of the high school football season last Friday, the W.W. Gay Mechanical Contractor Bold City Showcase provided an elevated platform for the sport that drew the attention of Northeast Florida.

Attendance on-site for the three games was 12,371 while the television broadcast made Channel 4 the second-most-watched station in primetime on Friday night, highlighted by 16,000 households tuning in for the Bolles vs. West Nassau matchup.

“We are proud to broadcast the W.W. Gay Mechanical Contractor Bold City Showcase and provide this platform to highlight some of the top talent in Northeast Florida over two nights,” said Bob Ellis, vice president and general manager of WJXT & WCWJ. “Our commitment as the one true local station in Jacksonville continues to deliver strong results for event sponsors and advertisers and rewards these young people with a once in a lifetime experience.”

On Friday night, the Bold City Showcase outpaced NBC, ABC and Fox primetime programming with 16,000 households watching.

On Saturday, the Ribault-Creekside game drew more households than WJXX and WJAX during the afternoon window. The nightcap between Orange Park and Oakleaf topped the nightly programming of WJXX, WJAX and WFOX in the time period.

Overall, the three games of the Bold City Showcase had an average of 12,000 households watching.

“To see the support of the W.W. Gay Bold City Showcase, in viewers and attendance, is a testament to the programming we are committed to through our High School 9:12 program,” said Alan Verlander, CEO of Airstream Ventures and founder of High School 9:12. “Thanks to our sponsors, we are able to provide these opportunities to showcase the stories of our fantastic student-athletes across the region, which is at the core of our mission with High School 9:12.”