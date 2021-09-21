Jumbo Shrimp to host ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ family movie night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will host their next Family Movie Night with the showing of Raya and the Last Dragon, presented by HappyNest, at 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, on the high-definition video board at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. Tickets are just $5 in the 121 Financial Ballpark seating bowl, and are available for purchase at jaxshrimp.com by clicking here. (Tickets must be purchased in advance)

Information on infield VIP tabletop seating, priced at $99 (seats four people), features an exclusive menu feeding four people with the selection of one appetizer, two entrées and one dessert (menu listed below). Reservations for infield VIP tables can be made by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846.

The Jumbo Shrimp have opened a number of exclusive climate-controlled suites with indoor seating and outdoor balcony seats. The $500 package includes 10 tickets, a pair of menu options and the ability to add on drinks. Suites may be booked by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846. All members of parties must arrive together.

The Family Movie Night VIP Table menu is as follows:

Appetizers (Choose one)

Unlimited Popcorn

Unlimited Potato Chips

Chips & Salsa (Feeds 4)

Veggie Platter with Hummus (Feeds 4)

Entrees (Choose Two)

Pizza cut in 8 slices (cheese, pepperoni or up to two of the following: pineapple, pulled pork, extra cheese, bacon, pepperoni, peppers & onions)

30 Chicken Nuggets and family-sized portion of Onion Rings served with Boom Boom Sauce and choice of BBQ Sauce or Ranch Sauce

Shrimp Ramen —Shrimp seasoned Ramen served with fresh shrimp and topped with scallions. Paired with 4 Vegetable Egg Rolls

25 Dragon Wings—Served Polynesian Style or Dragon Style (mild buffalo sauce)- Served with Celery Sticks and Ranch Sauce

Dessert (Choose one)

Brownies (Feeds 4)

Cookies (Feeds 4)

Cinnamon Bun (Feeds 4)

Add-ons

Water - $4

20 oz. Coke, Sprite or Diet Coke - $5

12 oz. Yuengling, Miller Lite, Bud Light or Michelob Ultra - $4

12 oz. Intuition Ale – Shrimp Boat - $6

19 oz. White Claw - $11

House Wine Mondavi (750 ml – Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Merlot, Cabernet) - $20

For more information, click here.