Jacksonville club celebrates National Italian American Heritage Month

The Italian American Club of Jacksonville celebrates arts, family, tradition, music and food!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – October is National Italian American Heritage Month.

It’s the month where people can celebrate heritage, culture, history, pride, contributions and achievements.

It’s a time to celebrate Italian American individuals from the past and the present.

“We remember the struggles of our ancestors here in this country and we continue to shed light and fight against the ongoing struggles of stereotypes and attacks on our heritage,” Queens Gazette, from Queens, New York, wrote.

Did you know Duval County had an Italian American club?

The Italian American Club of Jacksonville was officially founded in 1951, but its roots as a social club celebrating arts, family, tradition, music and food — everything Italian — actually go back to the early 1920s.

Ad

Throughout six decades, the Italian American Club in Jacksonville has grown and prospered through its recognition of “Orgoglio Italiano” -- Italian Pride.

The club hosts meetings, events, day trips, dinners and more. The next event is “Spaghetti to Go!” on Friday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m.

Click here for more information. Click here for upcoming events.

Would you like information about becoming a member? If so, click here.