MOSH offering free admission for kids in November

Parents can bring up to 5 children

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

MOSH
MOSH (WJXT 2020)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Museum of Science & History (MOSH) is offering free admission to children during the month of November.

Up to five children, under the age of 12, will get free general admission with the purchase of an adult ticket.

No coupon is necessary.

Full list: Free family fun: Save big during ‘Kids Free November’

The current exhibit at MOSH is “Da Vinci: Machines and Robotics.” The Creation Station, MOSH’s debut maker space, is also open to the public once again.

Click here to learn more.

WHERE:

Museum of Science & History

1025 Museum Circle

Jacksonville, FL 32207

