LIST: Stores that will be closed (and open) on Thanksgiving Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As you prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, it is important to know which stores will be open and which will be closed.

Many popular stores, such as Walmart and Target, announced their stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

We wanted to save you a trip and share where you can and can’t go on the 25th.

Here is a list of retailers confirmed to be closed for the holiday (list subject to change):

Here’s are some retailers expected to be open for the holiday:

Will malls be open on Thanksgiving Day 2021?

Simon, one of the largest mall operators in the U.S., has announced its shopping centers, malls and properties will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.

