Catty Shack Ranch offering free admission for kids in November

Up to five children can get in free 🦁

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Jacksonville, Florida
A lion named Abu eats a leg of chicken during a night feeding on April 10 at Catty Shack Ranch. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Now that’s a ROAR of a deal!

It’s Kids Free November at the Catty Shack Ranch. Two children (ages 3-11) will get free general admission to the ranch with the purchase of an adult ticket during the daytime (afternoon) tours only. This will not apply to night feedings or any special events.

The offer is valid Nov. 1 – Nov. 30, 2021. No coupon is necessary.

For more information, click here. Click here to see dates and times.

Location: 1860 Starratt Road, Jacksonville, FL 32226 | Phone: 904-757-3603

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

