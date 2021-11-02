Catty Shack Ranch offering free admission for kids in November

A lion named Abu eats a leg of chicken during a night feeding on April 10 at Catty Shack Ranch.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Now that’s a ROAR of a deal!

It’s Kids Free November at the Catty Shack Ranch. Two children (ages 3-11) will get free general admission to the ranch with the purchase of an adult ticket during the daytime (afternoon) tours only. This will not apply to night feedings or any special events.

The offer is valid Nov. 1 – Nov. 30, 2021. No coupon is necessary.

Location: 1860 Starratt Road, Jacksonville, FL 32226 | Phone: 904-757-3603

