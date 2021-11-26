Official Christmas tree lights up James Weldon Johnson Park on Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In past years, the night after Thanksgiving was when Jacksonville city leaders would light the official Christmas tree. This year will be different.

The City of Jacksonville will hold its annual event and Christmas tree lighting ceremony at James Weldon Johnson Park on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

The energy-efficient, 56-foot Christmas tree boasts over 78,000 LED lights,150 ornaments and has been a staple in Downtown Jacksonville’s holiday traditions for the last 32 years.

The tree used to pop up at the Jacksonville Landing during the holidays but moved when the area was torn down.