Florida Theatre holds movie night where the price of admission is a donation of food

The Florida Theatre presents Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas to benefit Feeding Northeast FL.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Grinch isn’t going to steal Christmas this year for families in Jacksonville!

The Florida Theatre and CSX are hosting a viewing of Dr. Seuss’ “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” on Dec. 19 at 2 p.m.

Admission is free for kids and adults who bring a gift of canned or nonperishable food. At least one item is expected per adult and per child. More is always welcome.

“This is a great family event and an opportunity to teach young children and adults about philanthropy,” The Florida Theatre said.

All the benefits go to Feeding Northeast Florida. Some food suggestions to bring are canned vegetables: corn, green beans. Canned fruit: peaches, pears, mixed fruit. Peanut butter in plastic jars. Canned meats like tuna and chicken. Pop-top cans of ravioli and spaghetti Canned soup. Boxed items like macaroni and cheese, pasta, and instant potatoes.

Ad

Click here for more information.