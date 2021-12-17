72º
Holiday hacks: The best way to keep your homemade cookies and cakes fresh, longer

Jennifer Waugh, The Morning Show anchor, I-Team reporter

Save your cake and make it last longer, here's some tricks I learned to keeping a cake fresh longer.

You work so hard combing the ingredients, decorating and then baking your holiday cookies — make sure they stay fresh as long as possible.

Check out the best way to do this, and who knew, the secret to a fresh cake is the way you cut it?

We want to show you some easy tricks to keep these homemade delights from getting stale too soon.

Jennifer, who anchors The Morning Shows and is part of the I-TEAM, loves working in her hometown of Jacksonville.

