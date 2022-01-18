Fans can pitch Jumbo Shrimp T-shirt design for 2022 season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Calling all creative artists in the Crustacean Nation!

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are asking fans to help design a T-shirt for the upcoming 2022 season as part of a contest.

The club’s contest and fan vote will determine the winning design to be printed on white T-shirts as the free giveaway, courtesy of 121 Financial Credit Union and Atlantic Self Storage, to the first 2,000 fans at the Jumbo Shrimp’s home game on Saturday, April 9.

Fans may submit designs here by 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30.

The Jumbo Shrimp will select five finalists. The winner, who will be announced on Monday, Feb. 7, will receive 10 tickets to the April 9 game, 20 of the winning shirts, and a ceremonial first pitch that evening.

All T-shirt designs must be based on the club’s four colors: St. Johns Navy (Pantone 282 C), American Red (Pantone 185 C), Patriotic Blue (Pantone 285 C), Shrimp (Pantone 1625 C) and white. Designs may be altered to fit the colors.

Official contest rules and regulations can be found by clicking here.