Douglas Anderson School of the Arts presents: A.L.I.V.E. - Black Arts 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Douglas Anderson School of the Arts (DA) is hosting a night of creativity, inspiration, and community.

DA Black Art is hosting the school’s first black-tie affair complete with a jazz trio, catering, and beautiful ambiance on Jan. 20 and Jan 21.

“We are kicking off Black History Month with a showcase of Black talent and a gala honoring 100 years of school existence,” DeWitt Cooper III, Director of the Black Art Organization, said.

The A.L.I.V.E. gala, which stands for Artistic Advancement, Longevity, Innovation, Victorious, and Excellence, will begin at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Formal wear is asked for this catered event, so remember to dress your best.

General admission is $20 and student admission is $10.

Tickets to all DA performances will be available at GoFan.co.

Ad

Location: Douglas Anderson School Of The Arts | Dubow Theatre | 2445 San Diego Road Jacksonville, FL 32207

Tickets must be presented on your mobile device at the door. If you are experiencing any COVID symptoms or have come in contact with anyone positive in the past 14 days, please stay home. There will be hand sanitizer available. Please use the sanitizer as your enter and leave the Theatre.