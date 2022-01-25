MOSH announces new exhibition: Playing with Light

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Museum of Science & History (MOSH) will open its newest exhibition to the public, Playing With Light, this Sunday (January 30).

“Step inside a giant kaleidoscope, “paint” with infrared light, or build a telescope!” MOSH said on its website.

The exhibition, presented by Imagine Exhibitions, will feature more than 20 interactive displays and more than 20,000 individual LED lights, engaging visitors with stimulating light and visualization experiences.

Playing With Light will ignite the imagination of lifelong learners of all ages.

This interactive exhibition will be on display at MOSH through April 24, 2022. Click here to learn more.

Visitors are encouraged to wear masks at all times inside the Museum in accordance with CDC guidelines, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. MOSH prioritizes the health and safety of all guests and staff.

Ad

Please refer to the Coronavirus Self-Checker, an interactive assessment tool from the CDC to help you decide when to seek testing or medical care if you suspect you or someone you know has contracted COVID-19 or has come into close contact with someone who has COVID-19.