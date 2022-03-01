Airbnb to house 100,000 Ukrainian refugees as war with Russia continues

FILE - In this Saturday, May 8, 2021, file photo, the Airbnb app icon is seen on an iPad screen, in Washington. Airbnb said Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, that it narrowed its second-quarter loss to $68 million and saw an increase in bookings, but the company warned that new variants of COVID-19 will make future bookings and cancellations harder to predict. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Airbnb announced on Monday that it will offer free temporary housing for up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine after Russian forces invaded the country last week.

“Airbnb.org is funding short term housing for up to 100,000 people fleeing Ukraine. We support our refugee guests regardless of nationality, race, ethnicity, or how they identify,” the website said.

Airbnb also gives an option to host a refugee.

How hosting works

You’ll provide a comfortable bed and basic amenities for anywhere from a few days to a few weeks.





Airbnb.org partners with nonprofits that check refugee guests for eligibility and assist them before, during, and after their stays.

Airbnb provides Hosts with AirCover , which includes $1 million in liability insurance, $1 million in damage protection, and more.

“The greatest need we have is for more people who can offer their homes in nearby countries, including Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania,” Chesky said in a tweet.

Those interested can also donate to help connect people with short-term housing.

