Get loud with Monster Jam at TIAA Bank Field this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s time to get loud! Monster Jam is in Jacksonville this weekend.

Loud engines, dirt flying and backflips are in store at Monster Jam on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field.

“I cannot wait to get out here and rip it up for Jacksonville,” said Kayla Blood, who drives Soldier Fortune.

The military veteran says the truck serves a special message.

“We’re representing for our men and women in uniform, and not only that, we’re representing for all little girls out there that want to dream big and watch us women come out here and be successful doing the same thing that all of these guys are doing. It’s not a surprise to come out here and beat Grave Digger and make the boys cry. We love it and I love it!” said Blood.

Speaking of Grave Digger, the son of the iconic driver Dennis Anderson, Ryan Anderson, is competing. He is driving Son-uva Digger on Saturday.

“I was here in diapers with my dad, so the Andersons are no stranger to Jacksonville,” said Anderson. “I’m still a ‘Digger,’ just a little bit different, a little bit of a spinoff.”

The massive trucks weigh about 12,000 pounds and drivers can jump them about 40 feet in the air.

“It’s absolutely insane. Backflips happen really fast. You just want to make sure you come back around on all four tires,” said Blood.

Anderson said he is looking forward to the freestyle event.

“I would say this year I’ve been working the hardest on doing a backflip combo. We’ve been known for doing backflips but now I’m doing a backflip combo into a moonwalk,” said Anderson.

Blood and Anderson said the crowd can expect a fierce competition.

Saturday’s event kicks off with a Monster Jam Pit Party from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Fans can see the trucks and meet the drivers.

The main event starts at 7 p.m.

