The Kardashian-Jenners are coming back to TV: What to know

Kris Jenner, Ben Winston, Khloé Kardashian, True Thompson, and Kim Kardashian attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 7, 2022 in Los Angeles.

They’re baaaaaack!

Whether you love them or you’d rather NOT hear about the Kardashian-Jenner crew (krew?), there’s no denying the family’s fame.

And the squad is coming back to TV, after their E! series went off the air in June 2021. The Kardashians will return to our living rooms, this time via streaming service, and the new show premieres this Thursday on Hulu.

Will we see much from the Kim-Kanye divorce? Will Travis and Kourtney get pregnant? Any new baby footage from Kylie? All of that is yet to be seen.

If you’re wondering where we left off with some of these people -- or who they are in the first place, if you’re not a fan -- we put together a short guide below, along with some fun throwback photos.

Kim Kardashian

Current age: 41

Love life? She’s currently dating comedian and “SNL” star Pete Davidson, and going through a very public divorce with music icon Kanye West, to whom she was married for nearly seven years.

Ad

Kids: Kim shares four of them with West, a daughter North, a son Saint, daughter Chicago and son Psalm.

Business: Most notably, Kim is at the helm of Skims, which recently doubled its valuation to $3.2 billion. Skims is all about underwear, loungewear and shapewear. Kim has a beauty line as well, KKW Beauty, but she sold a minority stake in her cosmetics line to Coty Inc. for $200 million last year.

Here’s a piece from Glamour magazine (from January 2022) that ranks Kim’s business ventures in order of their success.

Did you know? Kim sprang onto the scene as a socialite in the early 2000s, working as Paris Hilton’s stylist/assistant during her “Simple Life” days. Kim went on to experience her own reality show success on E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” and a leaked sex tape with then-boyfriend and R&B star Ray J might have helped catapult her to fame, as well.

Ad

Then:

Kim Kardashian at the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California in 2006. (WireImage/Getty Images)

Now:

Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 7, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images for ABA)

Kris Jenner

Current age: 66

Love life? Kris is currently dating Corey Gamble, a business executive and talent manager who’s likely best known for being linked to Kris romantically. The two have been in a relationship for more than six years. Corey was a regular on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” Kris was previously married to Caitlyn Jenner (before her transition), and Robert Kardashian. She and Kardashian split in 1991, before Robert passed from esophageal cancer in 2003. The Jenner divorce came in 2014, after 23 years of marriage.

Kids: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob (Kardashian), and Kendall and Kylie (Jenner).

Business: Kris is known as the “momager” of all her adult children -- meaning she helps oversee all their careers, and takes a cut of their business ventures. She’s also an entrepreneur, a New York Times best-selling author, and she served as an executive producer of the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” series.

Ad

Did you know? Kris and the late Robert Kardashian Sr. were friends with OJ Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson. Robert even served as one of the NFL star’s defense attorneys during the infamous homicide trial. Kris had been close with Simpson and Brown, and stood by the Simpson children after Brown’s death, according to People magazine.

Then:

U.S. athlete Bruce Jenner poses on a Harley-Davidson with his partner Kris Jenner, formerly Kris Kardashian, circa 1991. (Getty Images)

Now:

Kris Jenner attends The Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall on Nov. 29, 2021 in London. (WireImage/Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner

Current age: 24

Love life? Kylie is dating rapper Travis Scott, and the two have a son and a daughter together. Although they broke up briefly in 2019-2020, they’ve been going strong for a while now, and welcomed their little boy on Feb. 2 of this year.

Kids: Stormi Webster, 4, and a son previously called Wolf (the couple has announced news of a name change, but hasn’t yet revealed the new name publicly).

Ad

Business: Kylie started selling Kylie Lip Kits in 2015, which led to Kylie Cosmetics. Although she sold a majority stake to Coty Inc. in late 2019, Kylie made hundreds of millions of dollars off the deal.

She’s since launched Kylie Skin (a skincare line), Kylie Baby (baby products), and at one point was named the world’s “youngest self-made billionaire,” per Forbes magazine, although there was some controversy surrounding that.

Did you know? Kylie has arguably the biggest social media following of all the sisters, with 327 million on Instagram (Kim is next with 330 million). Kylie is credited for selling out Lip Kits so fast because of her savvy on social media -- showing off the products and marketing them to her followers without much of a formal plan or strategy.

Ad

Then:

Kylie Jenner attends "The Matrix at a Time for Heroes" Celebrity Carnival Benefiting the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation on June 8, 2008 at the Wadsworth Theater in Los Angeles. (WireImage/Getty Images)

Now:

Kylie Jenner departs the 2021 Parsons Award event on June 15, 2021 in New York City. (GC Images/Getty)

Kendall Jenner

Current age: 26

Love life? Kendall is dating Devin Booker, of the Phoenix Suns.

Kids: No children

Business: Kendall is mostly known as a high-fashion runway model. She’s worked with Marc Jacobs, Tommy Hilfiger, Victoria’s Secret, Vera Wang, Fendi, Chanel, Estee Lauder, Calvin Klein and more. She also has a handful of other ventures, including 818 Tequila.

Did you know? Kendall has said she’s not that into social media -- and is among the more private of the bunch.

Then:

Kendall Jenner attends 102.7's KIIS-FM's Wango Tango at the Verizon Wireless Amphitheater on May 9, 2009 in Irvine, California. (Getty Images)

Now:

Kendall Jenner attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty Images)

Khloe Kardashian

Current age: 37

Love life? Khloe is ready to date again, according to a recent write-up in Cosmopolitian magazine. She shares a daughter with NBA player Tristan Thompson, 4-year-old True, but Khloe and Tristan are reportedly broken up for good. Tristan most recently made headlines for welcoming his third child with another woman (who is not Khloe). It’s unclear how much of the scandal will be shown on the Hulu series. Previously, Khloe was married to another NBA star, Lamar Odom, and the two starred on an E! show of their own together. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Ad

Kids: True Thompson

Business: Perhaps most notably, Khloe launched Good American, a clothing brand, in 2016 as a size-inclusive denim line. The brand has now expanded to include swimwear, shoes and more.

Did you know? Khloe married Lamar one month to the day after the pair met at a party hosted for Odom’s then-Los Angeles Lakers teammate Ron Artest, according to People magazine. A lot has been said about Khloe’s body, after a 40-pound weight loss, but we think she’s beautiful at any size.

Then:

Khloe Kardashian arrives for the LA Direct Magazine expansion party at Republic on July 21, 2007 in West Hollywood, California. (Getty Images)

Now:

Khloe Kardashian is seen arriving at the Skims pop-up event on March 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (GC Images/Getty)

Kourtney Kardashian

Current age: 42

Love life? Kourtney recently married iconic drummer Travis Barker in Las Vegas, although she posted recently on Instagram that the pair did not obtain a marriage license, therefore, it isn’t exactly legally binding. Kourtney and Travis have been dating since about December 2020. She was previously in a long-term relationship with Scott Disick, with whom she shares three children.

Ad

Kids: Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick. Travis has two daughters and a son, as well: Atiana, Landon and Alabama.

Kourtney and Travis have said they’re pursuing IVF in order to have a child together of their own.

Business: Kourtney was one of the first sisters to really get into the business side of things, as she helped launch D-A-S-H, a clothing boutique in Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, and a pop-up store in the Hamptons. These days, she’s mostly known for Poosh, a lifestyle brand you can learn more about here.

Did you know? Kourtney is one of two Kardashian-Jenner siblings who went to college -- she attended Arizona State, and her brother Rob went to USC.

Then:

Socialite and TV personality Kourtney Kardashian attends the So So Def/Island Records Annual Pre-Grammy Party held at Central Nightclub on Feb. 8, 2008 in Hollywood, California. (Getty Images)

Now:

Kourtney Kardashian attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas. (FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Rob Kardashian

Current age: 35

Love life? Rob is rumored to be dating Liana Levi, the founder of Forma Pilates, according to Life & Style Magazine. He was previously linked to model Blac Chyna, and the pair share a daughter, Dream Kardashian, who was born in 2016. Rob and Chyna starred on a reality show together that documented their relationship, but it was only on for one season. They ended their engagement, never married, and at last check, Rob had filed for primary custody of Dream.

Ad

Kids: Dream, who is now 5. She’ll turn 6 in November.

Business: In 2015, Rob launched a sock line, called Arthur George, which saw some success. But in 2018, he had to sell about half the company to his mom Kris, amid financial trouble. He’s now experimenting with a hot sauce business, according to published reports.

Did you know? Rob keeps a low profile, and reportedly opted out of the new Hulu show entirely. Kardashian also was a contestant in Season 13 on “Dancing with the Stars” back in 2011. He was paired with two-time DWTS champion Cheryl Burke and the pair made it to the finals -- eventually finishing in second place.

Then:

Ad

Robert Kardashian at the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" premiere party on Oct. 9, 2007 in West Hollywood, California. (WireImage/Getty Images)

Now:

Rob isn't photographed publicly much these days, hence why this isn't that recent of a picture. Here he is at the Tropicana Las Vegas on May 28, 2016 in Las Vegas. (Getty Images)

Old pics from the vault:

Ryan Seacrest, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Bruce Jenner pose for a photo at the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" viewing party at Chapter 8 Restaurant on October 16, 2007 in Agoura Hills, California. (WireImage/Getty Images)

Middle row left to right are: Brody Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Bruce Jenner, Kris Jenner, Cassandra Jenner and Kim Kardashian. Top row, left to right, are Brandon Jenner, Burton Jenner, and bottom row are Robert Kardashian, Jr. and Khloe Kardashian of the celebrity Jenner and Kardashian families. It's a family portrait from 1991. (Maureen Donaldson/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Left to right are Robert Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian as they arrive at the KIIS-FM's 2008 Wango Tango concert held at the Verizon Wireless Amphitheater on May 10, 2008 in Irvine, California. (Getty Images)

Left to right are Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner, as they plant a vegetable garden at their family home on Aug. 6, 2009 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images for GI)

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are shown in an undated photo. (WireImage/Getty Images)

Robert, Kris, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian at Kim Kardashian's 27th birthday party on Oct. 21, 2007 at Les Deux in Hollywood, California. (Getty Images)

TV personalities Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner at the A Time for Heroes Celebrity Carnival Sponsored by Disney, benefiting the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation at the Wadsworth Theater on June 8, 2008 in Los Angeles. (WireImage/Getty Images)

TV personalities Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, NBA player Lamar Odom, TV personalities Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at the 2010 Teen Choice Awards at Gibson Amphitheatre on Aug. 8, 2010 in Universal City, California. (Getty Images)

Bruce Jenner and his partner Kris Jenner, formerly Kris Kardashian, share a bottle of Dom Perignon over a bubble bath, circa 1991. (Getty Images)