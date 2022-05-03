Teens can get fit for free at Planet Fitness this summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wait... did you say for free?

Planet Fitness is encouraging teens to get off the couch and into the gym this summer by offering free gym access and classes specifically geared towards teens.

The “High School Summer Pass Initiative” allows teens ages 14-19 to work out for free from May 16 through August 31.

Teens under 18 will need a parent to sign a waiver.

Here’s how it works:

Enter your info here and Planet Fitness will give you a heads up so you can sign up on May 16th when registration opens.

From May 16th – August 31, sign up for your free High School Summer Pass membership. Start getting pumped—and warmed up.

Once you’ve signed up, download the Planet Fitness App to get a digital keytag. Then you’ll be ready to check out your home club and get your glow on.

Planet Fitness is also giving away scholarship money this summer.

“If you sign up, you’ll be entered for a chance to win a $500 scholarship, with one awarded per state. Plus, you’ll be entered to win a $5,000 grand prize scholarship.* No gimmicks. No gotchas. Just good vibes. *For complete Official Rules, eligibility, and free entry details, visit https://www.planetfitness.com/sweepstakes-rules.”

For more information, click here. Click here to find a Planet Fitness near you.