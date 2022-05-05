List: Cinco de Mayo events and deals in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thursday is Cinco de Mayo! The well-recognized Mexican holiday is celebrated annually in the United States with plenty of tacos, nachos, music and drinks. And to add to the great news, eating two or more servings of avocado weekly was associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, according to new research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

We want to get you in the right Cinco de Mayo mindset!

Here are some local events you should check out:

Cantina Louie: “Our favorite day of the year is here! Come celebrate with $4.99 Margarita Louies, $4.99 Maestro Dobel tequila shots, and $5.99 1862 Margaritas! We’ve got some great specials today and a whole lot to celebrate! Join the fiesta with the best Mexican food and drinks around!”

Location: Cantina Louie has three locations around our area. One in Jacksonville, one in Atlantic Beach and one in St. Augustine. All locations will be bringing the party!

Legacy Ale Works: “Legacy Ale Works and Casa Maria are teaming up to bring you the best Cinco de Mayo in Jacksonville. Legacy will be open early (Noon) and we’ll be celebrating with the release of our Mexican Lager. We’ll also have the return of TrippyRita, our Margarita-inspired Trippy Devil. Food will be available for purchase all day from Casa Maria. DJ Mike will be jamming out in the courtyard from 5-9 pm.”

Location: 14965 Old St. Augustine Rd., Ste 129 Jacksonville, FL 32258

Taco Lu: “Cinco de Mayo specials all day. Dos Equis and Milagro Tequila giveaways! Perfect weather! Come and hang out!”

Location: 1712 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Wicked Barley Brewing Company: “Hold on to your Sombreros, it’s time for the 6th annual FIESTA DE MAYO at Wicked Barley! Join us for a three-day event starting Thursday, May 5th through Saturday, May 7th for a Mexican Fiesta to celebrate Cinco de Mayo! The day will be filled with LIVE music, food specials and of course... cold cervezas! LIVE MUSIC:5th | 6:30-9:30pm Baba Caiman6th | 7-10pm Caribe Groove7th | 11am-2pm Pinedas3-6pm Caribe Groove7-10pm Caribe Groove”

Location: 4100 Baymeadows Rd Jacksonville, FL 32217

Here are some spicy deals to celebrate:

Taco Bell: Taco Bell is offering 15% off any Party Pack on its app for in-store and drive-thru pickup orders. Also, for a limited time, new Taco Bell Rewards members get a freebie for signing up. As of Thursday, the deal was a free Doritos Locos Taco for joining at Tacobell.com/rewards.

Chipotle: Through Friday, Chipotle Mexican Grill is offering no delivery fee nationwide with digital orders of $10 or more on the chain’s app or website with promo code DELIVER. The free delivery is on orders up to $200 excluding tax and fees. The offer is for participating locations.

Chili’s: Five different drinks for $5 Thursday including Presidente Margarita, Cheers to Patrón ‘Rita, Cuervo Blue ‘Rita and Frose ‘Rita and select draft imports.

Moe’s: Moe’s Southwest Grill is offering loyalty members five-times points on all purchases made on the Moe Rewards app or website on Thursday.

Know of a deal or event we missed? Email CLuter@wjxt.com.