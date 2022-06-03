87º

BREAKING NEWS

Features

Here’s how, where you can get free doughnuts & deals on National Doughnut Day

It’s time for a sweet treat!

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Tags: Food, Florida, Donuts, Doughnuts, Dunkin, Krispy Kreme, National Doughnut Day
Score free doughnuts for National Doughnut Day (pixabay)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Got a sweet tooth that needs to be filled?

National Doughnut Day is on Friday, June 3. If you’re craving something sweet, for free, we’ve got you covered!

Below is a list of local shops that will be giving away freebies and deals.

Dunkin: At Dunkin’ you can get a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage on Friday, June 3.

Duck Donuts: Customers can get a free cinnamon sugar doughnut on Friday with no purchase necessary.

Good Dough: Who needs free doughnuts when you could get free coffee? Customers can get a free 12oz drip coffee with every dozen purchased! And hourly giveaways in shop.

Krispy Kreme: Customers can get any doughnut of their choice for free on Friday at participating locations.

7-Eleven: 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can get a buy one, get one free donut deal at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores on June 3, 2022.

The Mini Bar: “10% off your order if you come in one of our shirts | FREE Sticker with every purchase | Raffle ticket for every $5 you spend to win a party pack (one winner per shop)”

Did we miss something? Email WebTeam@wjxt.com to get your free treats added to the list!

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

email

Stacy is a Social Media Producer for ClickOrlando.com and has been with News 6 since 2018. She graduated from the University of Florida with a B.S. in advertising and a Masters in social media/mass communications.

email