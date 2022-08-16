Blue Angels return to NAS Jacksonville for two-day show this weekend

(U.S. Navy Blue Angels, Courtesy of the Fort Lauderdale Air Show)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Blue Angels are soaring back to Jacksonville for a two-day event!

The highly anticipated air show will be held Oct. 22 and 23 at NAS Jacksonville — the birthplace of the Blue Angels.

The event is free to attend — no tickets are needed. Free parking will also be offered.

Gates open at 9 a.m. and the show starts at 11 a.m.

“While you are at the show, enjoy military and civilian aircraft displays, shop at novelty, food and beverage booths, or head to the Kids Zone for games and activities for all ages,” the NAS Jax Air Show website said. “While there will be 2 ATMs onsite, it is highly recommended that you bring cash with you.”

Those with authorized base access will be allowed to enter the Birmingham Gate for normal daily business however, they will not be allowed access to the flight line area, according to a release.

You may remember last year’s show was canceled by rising COVID cases.

