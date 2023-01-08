71º

Features

SnapJAX photo gallery: Fans share gameday photos, celebrate Jags win

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Family, Features, Sports
Corporate Traffic on SnapJAX: "Corporate Traffic has gone teal to support the Jags! #DUUUVAL!" (News4JAX)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jags fans are riding high after a huge win on Saturday.

SnapJAX users uploaded photos to show off their Jags outfits, where they watched the game, and who they celebrated it with.

Do you want to upload a photo? Click here and be sure to use the channel “News4Jags.”

Here are just a few of our favorite photos uploaded on SnapJAX:

GranDiva
0 s
0
Jacksonville
Justin Barney

Titans and Jaguars in a pregame moment of prayer for Damar Hamlin.

0 s
0
Jacksonville
Sandra

Playoffs for Jags

0 s
0
Jacksonville
Pj

Family enjoying the Jags game

0 s
0
Sanderson
Deborah Taylor

DDUUUVVVAAALLLL!!! Go Jags!!

0 s
0
Jacksonville
Allicia

LG Jags!!!!

0 s
0
Ponte Vedra Beach
matty
0 s
0
Jacksonville
Justin Barney

It’s a festive atmosphere here at TIAA Bank Field.

0 s
0
Jacksonville
Leejr2022
0 s
0
Jacksonville
stinkybabysmom

Go Jagssssssssss!!!!

0 s
0
Jacksonville
L.Key

Let's get it done Jags!!! Tanisha

0 s
0
Atlantic Beach
KimY

My daughter and granddaughter cheering on the Jags in West Virginia

0 s
1
Jacksonville
shalton7

JSO Central Records Employee's

0 s
0
Jacksonville
Tina
0 s
0
Jacksonville
Karen

Caleb says “Go Jags!”

0 s
0
Jacksonville
Corporate Traffic

Corporate Traffic has gone teal to support the Jags! #DUUUVAL!

0 s
0
Jacksonville
Danny.D

Brown & Brown Insurance is hyped for the big game in DUUUVAL! 🐆

0 s
0
Jacksonville
Tina
0 s
0
Jacksonville
Dalton Agency

The Dalton Agency knows it was always the Jags.

0 s
0
Jacksonville
Sally Hendricks

Nemours Children’s Health nurses love the Jags!!

0 s
0
Jacksonville

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

email

twitter

instagram