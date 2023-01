Our News4JAX Insiders had a sunset state of mind last night with dozens uploading photos of the beautiful colors from all across our area.

Many seemed to be taking advantage of an added feature in our updated news app that allows posting to SnapJAX directly from the app.

Here are some of our favorite sunset snaps:

Myssie83 0 s 0

KaylaDM89 Sunset on the water, Palatka FL 0 s 0

Marilyn Vaca, News4JAX Sunset over Fuller Warren Bridge 0 s 0

KaylaDM89 Sunset at the Marina, Amelia Island 0 s 0

gatrmatt Beautiful sunset over Doctors Lake this evening.. 0 s 0

Pins User Sunsets 0 s 0

Fifi Sunset in Providence, Florida 01/23/2023 0 s 0

braanndyyy Beautiful sunset tonight 0 s 0

Runningbeachgirl Ponte Vedra Beach 0 s 0

WesleyAltmiller Sunset in Taylor Florida 0 s 0