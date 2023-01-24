News4JAX has a new customizable news app

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new version of the News4JAX news mobile app is live.

All the news, weather, traffic, sports, entertainment and feature information you’re used to reading and watching on the News4JAX app will be there -- along with some cool, new elements.

So, what’s new?

First, the new News4JAX app home screen is customizable, so you can view the stories and topics important to you right away. There’s also the ability to save stories to read later easily.

Exclusive Insider content is also available on the app. All you have to do is become an Insider (it’s FREE), verify your account via email and then enjoy all of our Insider information.

Next, we’ve added our Watch Live section to the homepage so you can watch News4JAX newscasts and livestreams as they happen.

You can also now comment on articles and post photos and videos to our SnapJAX page.

If you have the current News4JAX news app, it will auto-update as early as Monday, or you can just update it yourself.

If you don’t have our app, download it here in the Apple App or Google Play stores. Be sure to leave us a review in the app store to let us know what you think of the update!