Northeast Florida Scottish Highland Games and Festival will put on show this weekend

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Get ready to enjoy a “Wee Bit o’ Scotland” this weekend at the Northeast Florida Scottish Highland Games and Festival!

Residents of Northeast Florida and the surrounding areas will gather and enjoy the athletics, music, food and fun on Saturday. The Northeast Florida Scottish Highland Games and Festival is a one-day, family-friendly event set for Feb. 25, running from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Clay County Fairgrounds — just west of Green Cove Springs.

Visitors can expect great food and drinks, vendors, shows, concerts and games! The Highland Games include the caber toss, stone throw, hammer throw, sheaf toss and more.

Prices are $15 per adult and all children 10 years of age and younger are free. On-site parking is free.

Location: Clay County Fairgrounds - 2497 State Road 16 West, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

General schedule:

8:30 a.m. - Gates open

9:00 a.m. - Festival & Competitive Events begin**

12:00 p.m. - Opening Ceremony

4:30 p.m. - Competitive Events end**

5:00 p.m. - Closing Ceremony

6:30 p.m. - Evening Concert

10:00 p.m. - Festival ends & gates close

Entertainment Schedule:

12:00 p.m. — Opening Ceremony

1:00 - 1:40 p.m. — 7 Nations

2:00 - 2:40 p.m. — Albannach

3:00 - 3:40 p.m. — 7 Nations

4:00 - 4:40 p.m. — Albannach

5:00 p.m. — Closing Ceremony

6:00 - 7:20 p.m. — 7 Nations

7:40 - 9:00 p.m. — Albannach

Click here for tickets and more information.