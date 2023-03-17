10 inspirational ‘Ted Lasso’ quotes to live your life by

n this screengrab released on April 4, 2021, Jason Sudeikis performs as "Ted Lasso" during the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on April 04, 2021. (Photo by 27th Annual SAG Awards/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

When “Ted Lasso” came on the scene in 2020 on Apple TV+, it was a breath of fresh air.

When we least expected it (and probably needed it the most), here came a show that was not only funny, but it was positive, inspiring and a little bit goofy. And it was about a professional soccer team, of all things.

If you’ve watched a few episodes of the show, you know that Ted Lasso (expertly played by Jason Sudeikis) is full of Ted Lasso-isms. The man is a quote factory, and while a lot of them are silly and funny (a personal favorite is “Ice cream is the best. It’s kinda like seeing Billy Joel perform live. Never disappoints”), but some of the things he says are really great pieces of advice!

They’re so good you could imagine them being inspirational quotes on a poster hanging up in a high school classroom. They’re just so good!

So after scouring the internet, here are 10 of my favorite inspirational quotes that Coach Ted Lasso has dropped on us. The best part is that season three of the show just premiered, so get ready for more truth bombs from football’s (that’s soccer, for us Americans) greatest coach.

1.

“Taking on a challenge is a lot like riding a horse, isn’t it? If you’re comfortable while you’re doing it, you’re probably doing it wrong.” Ted Lasso

2.

“A palace made out of crystal seems mighty fragile to me.” Ted Lasso

3.

“Your body is like day-old rice. If it ain’t warmed up properly, something real bad could happen.” Ted Lasso

4.

“As the man once said, the harder you work, the luckier you get.” Ted Lasso

5.

“I think that you might be so sure that you’re one in a million, that sometimes you forget that out there you’re just one in 11.” Ted Lasso

6.

“If you care about someone, and you got a little love in your heart, there ain’t nothing you can’t get through together.” Ted Lasso

7.

“I promise you there is something worse out there than being sad, and that’s being alone and being sad. Ain’t no one in this room alone.” Ted Lasso

8.

“There’s two buttons I never like to hit: that’s panic and snooze.” Ted Lasso

9.

“If God would have wanted games to end in a tie, she wouldn’t have invented numbers.” Ted Lasso

10.

And last but not least...