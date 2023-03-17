64º

📸 Feeling lucky? See if your St. Paddy’s Day SnapJAX made the cut

Josh Beauchamp, Audience Development Director

Daisy Mae would like to wish everyone a Happy St. Patrick's Day.

Erin go Bragh!

Happy St. Patrick’s Day, everyone! Check out some of the Irish love being shared across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia today. We’ll continue to add to this feed throughout the day.

If you’d like to post your own photo or video, or comment and like some of the Snaps, go to SnapJAX on News4JAX.com, the News4JAX and The Weather Authority apps. You must be a News4JAX Insider to post, comment and like.

☘️ MORE IRISH HEADLINES: Weather looks great for St. Patrick’s Day plans | AAA works to reduce drunk driving St. Patrick’s Day weekend with ‘Tow to Go’ | Quiz: How much do you know about St. Patrick’s Day?

Sandy

Happy St.Patricks Day!

1 day ago
2
Jacksonville
Pins User

Daisy Mae would like to wish everyone a Happy St Patrick's Day

1 day ago
1
Jacksonville
650khill

Reggie Amos is ready for St. Patrick’s Day! ☘️☘️☘️

1 day ago
1
Jacksonville
Pins User

Clinic Balancing Team at UF Health Jacksonville

1 day ago
1
Jacksonville
Cathie

Waylon says Happy St Patricks Day

1 day ago
1
Jacksonville
KateyLouB

Found these two leprechauns today...my grandson Ryker and granddaughter Kennedi

13 hours ago
0
Unknown
Kathy McT

Lito McTammany is ready for St Patrick’s day

12 hours ago
0
Jacksonville
FernandinaPics

Happy St. Patrick's Day from Rumpel, a silverback at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

9 hours ago
0
Jacksonville
Squirelly

I’m already for St Patrick’s Day!

3 hours ago
0
Jacksonville
Madelyn

Have a shamrockin’ good St Patrick’s Day!!

1 hour ago
0
Jacksonville
Gina DeBlasio

Happy St Patricks Day

1 hour ago
0
Jacksonville
Girl904

Zoe Thomas is a Pretty St Patti Puppy ( Sharon and Harrell Thomas)

18 minutes ago
0
Jacksonville
Girl904

Judex Jean Marie sporting his St Patti Day gear ( courtesy of his granny Sharon Thomas)

16 minutes ago
0
Jacksonville
Girl904

Zion dressed up for St Patti's Day ( Sharon and Harrell Thomas)

15 minutes ago
0
Jacksonville

