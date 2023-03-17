📸 Feeling lucky? See if your St. Paddy’s Day SnapJAX made the cut

Erin go Bragh!
Happy St. Patrick’s Day, everyone! Check out some of the Irish love being shared across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia today. We’ll continue to add to this feed throughout the day.
If you’d like to post your own photo or video, or comment and like some of the Snaps, go to SnapJAX on News4JAX.com, the News4JAX and The Weather Authority apps. You must be a News4JAX Insider to post, comment and like.
☘️ MORE IRISH HEADLINES: Weather looks great for St. Patrick’s Day plans | AAA works to reduce drunk driving St. Patrick’s Day weekend with ‘Tow to Go’ | Quiz: How much do you know about St. Patrick’s Day?
FernandinaPics
Happy St. Patrick's Day from Rumpel, a silverback at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.