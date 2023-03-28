Report: Here is projected cost of owning a cat in 2023

If you are thinking of getting a cat this year, a recent report might or might not scare you off as to what the cost of getting and owning one is.

If you already own a cat, you may or may not be surprised at what the cost has been or will continue to be.

Here are the projected costs of cat ownership for 2023, according to findings from Rover. The costs are broken down into three different categories.

Upfront costs

These can range from $755 to $3,020, according to Rover.

These costs include items or services such as:

Adoption fees

Spay or neuter surgery

Initial exam and vaccinations

Collar

Bed

Food

Food and water bowls

Litter box

Litter

Pet license

Scratching post

Toys

Nail trimmers

Microchip

Carrier

Brush

Cost of annual essentials

These can range from $325 to $1,600 per year, according to Rover.

These costs include items or services such as:

Food

Litter

Toys

Annual check-up

Optional extras

These can range from $1,170 to $3,605 per year, according to Rover.

These costs include items or services such as:

Emergency vet bills

Dental cleaning

Drop-in visits

Grooming

Apartment pet deposit

Pet insurance

Litter genie

What are your biggest expenses for a cat? Let us know in the comments below.