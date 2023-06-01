Pride month 2023: Here is your event guide across Northeast Florida

June 2023 marks the 24th Pride Month, which began when President Bill Clinton declared June “Gay & Lesbian Pride Month.” In 2009, President Barack Obama declared June LGBT Pride Month. On June 1, 2021, President Joe Biden declared June LGBTQ Pride Month.

Pride Month is about community, love and support. Florida residents are encouraged to stand against discrimination and reject violence toward LGBTQ+ individuals.

If you are looking to celebrate the month, check out these events happening around Northeast Florida: (events in order by date)

PRIDE Beer Kickoff at Aardwolf Brewing Company on June 1 💃🕺

Equality Florida is kicking off Pride Month at Aardwolf Brewing Company in Jacksonville’s San Marco District on June 1 starting at 5 p.m.

“Come in and celebrate the first collaboration between Aardwolf Brewing and Equality Florida and try the Jacksonville Pride for a limited time to celebrate PRIDE Month!” All Events in Jacksonville said. Click here for more information.

Master Class at Ruby Beach on June 4 💯

A “Master Class” will be held on “Gender and Cultural Humility Training” — presented by Christina Guiriba — to clarify LGBTQ culture and learn the best practices when working with LGBTQ people. The class will be held on June 4 at 3:30 p.m.

Master Class at Ruby Beach Brewing (News4JAX)

Pride Night at Jumbo Shrimp on June 8 ⚾️🎟️

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are hosting a Pride Night to raise money for local LGBTQ+ organizations. Tickets are $15 and all proceeds will go to Jax River City Pride. Tickets will be available for pick up two hours before the game outside the gates on Thursday, June 8 at 7 p.m. Tickets are first-come, first-serve -- only 200 tickets are available. Click here for more details.

DUVAL FOLX PRIDE 2023 on June 9 📢

The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens is hosting a Pride celebration alongside Duval Folx. GeeXella, a DJ, rapper, community organizer, and social justice champion, created Duval Folx to be an inclusive dance party for BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ communities, according to All Events in Jacksonville. The event will be held on June 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Entry is free when you RSVP. Click here for more information.

DUVAL FOLX PRIDE 2023 (News4JAX)

Fernandina Beach Pride on June 10 at Central Park 🎉

Fernandina Beach Pride kicks off at 10 a.m. on June 10 with a parade and festival. “Come and enjoy a day of great food, friends, and love,” Fernandina Main Street said. The event is free to attend. Vendors and food will be at Central Park (1200 Atlantic Avenue in Fernandina).

Fernandina Beach Pride (News4JAX)

2023 Rainbow Awards on June 10 🌈

The Jacksonville Rainbow Awards will be held on June 10 starting at 6 p.m. and will recognize community members that make Jacksonville a better place.

The Rainbow Awards JAX is hosted by Jax Gay 501c3 nonprofit, an anonymous organization doing works to help bring awareness to many social issues within the Jacksonville community by hosting events, one-on-one conversations, joint ventures with other nonprofits, and being a voice for those who cannot speak themselves through advocacy, according to the website.

Click here for tickets and more information.

Pride T-Dance at Eclipse benefitting PFLAG on June 11 🤠

Eclipse Bar & Nightclub is hosting a T-Dance on June 11. More information will be available closer to the event day.

Paint Nite: Rainbow Beach Chairs June 11 🎨

Drink and paint during “Rainbow Beach Chairs” paint night at Hamburger Mary’s Jacksonville on June 11 at 5 p.m. Spots at $35 per person. “Paint and Sip at Hamburger Mary’s after Sunday Brunch for our GREAT BIG GAY PAINT PARTY!!! 2 DRINK MINIMUM for the best party in town to wind down your weekend!” Click here to purchase a ticket and for more information.

St. Augustine 2023 Pride Parade on June 17 📢

The House of Prism is holding a Pride Parade in Downtown St. Augustine on June 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The parade begins at the City Gate at 9:45 a.m. Participants are asked to meet at 9:30 a.m. The Parade heads south on St. George Street to the Plaza de la Constitucion for entertainment and guest speakers from 10 a.m.-noon. Click here for more information.

Big Gay Dance Party at Glass Factory on June 23 👯

The Glass Factory is hosting a “Big Gay Party” on June 23. The Glass Factory — known as a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community — is hosting a dance celebration for Pride Month. More information will be given closer to the day of the event. A raffle benefiting the “You Are Loved Fund” will be held. Click here for updates.

The “Big Gay Picnic” 🏳️‍🌈

Rainbow Events is hosting a “Big Gay Picnic” event at Willowbranch Park on June 25. It will take place between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. There will be music, hamburgers and hotdogs. Click here for more details.

The “Big Gay Picnic” (News4JAX)

