Daily’s steps up its grub game by releasing chicken tender subs, BBQ sandwich

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Step aside, Publix — there’s a new chicken tender sub in town!

Daily’s just announced two new eats at its convenience stores throughout Northeast Florida. News4JAX attended an exclusive event on Friday to taste test the convenience store’s new Original and Buffalo Chicken Tender Subs, and its new BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich!

Related: Restaurant or convenience store? Daily’s announces new food items to its menu

The BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich has rich flavors of tender beef brisket and is drenched in the customer’s choice of BBQ sauce: Louisiana Hot & Spicy, Carolina Gold Mustard and Honey BBQ. It is served on a fluffy potato bun. The sandwich is being sold for only $7.99.

The Original and Buffalo Chicken Tender Subs are bursting with flavor! The sub is made up of hand-breaded crispy chicken tenders, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and your choice of cheese on a white or wheat roll, finished off with a drizzle of the customer’s favorite sauce. It is being sold for only $6.49.

The fried chicken subs are only available at the following four Daily’s Dash locations:

40 Settlement Drive

12227 San Jose Boulevard

4986 Kernan Boulevard

4225 Roosevelt Boulevard

Click here to check out the full menu.