76º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Features

Daily’s steps up its grub game by releasing chicken tender subs, BBQ sandwich

Fried chicken currently available at 4 Daily’s locations

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Daily's, Food, Menu, Jacksonville, Daily's Dash, Duval County, Jaguars
"Big Rich Knows Jax" holds Daily's new Chicken Tender Sub! (News4JAX)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Step aside, Publix — there’s a new chicken tender sub in town!

Daily’s just announced two new eats at its convenience stores throughout Northeast Florida. News4JAX attended an exclusive event on Friday to taste test the convenience store’s new Original and Buffalo Chicken Tender Subs, and its new BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich!

Related: Restaurant or convenience store? Daily’s announces new food items to its menu

The BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich has rich flavors of tender beef brisket and is drenched in the customer’s choice of BBQ sauce: Louisiana Hot & Spicy, Carolina Gold Mustard and Honey BBQ. It is served on a fluffy potato bun. The sandwich is being sold for only $7.99.

The Original and Buffalo Chicken Tender Subs are bursting with flavor! The sub is made up of hand-breaded crispy chicken tenders, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and your choice of cheese on a white or wheat roll, finished off with a drizzle of the customer’s favorite sauce. It is being sold for only $6.49.

The fried chicken subs are only available at the following four Daily’s Dash locations:

  • 40 Settlement Drive
  • 12227 San Jose Boulevard
  • 4986 Kernan Boulevard
  • 4225 Roosevelt Boulevard

Click here to check out the full menu.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

email

twitter

instagram