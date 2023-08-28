IN PHOTOS: 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s ‘I Have A Dream’ speech

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. waves to the crowd at the Lincoln Memorial for his "I Have a Dream" speech during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in Washington. (AP Photo, File)

It’s been 60 years since the words “I Have A Dream” were forever etched in American history.

On Aug. 28, 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King delivered his famous “I have a dream” speech in Washington D.C. in front of thousands in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

The speech was a part of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, an event organized to advocate civil and economic rights for African-Americans.

To look back on the historic day further, view the photos below.

FILE - The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, speaks to thousands during his "I Have a Dream" speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial for the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in Washington on Aug. 28, 1963. Actor-singer Sammy Davis Jr. is at bottom right. (AP Photo/File) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - An arial view of the crowd at the Lincoln Memorial during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous "I Have a Dream" speech on Aug. 28, 1963, in Washington. (AP Photo/File) (2007 AP)

FILE - The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Aug. 28, 1963. (AP Photo, File) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Great March organized by A. Philip Randolph and Bayard Rustin united civil rights, religious, and labor organizations to peaceably advocate for economic and civil equality of African Americans. Martin Luther King Jr. stands holding his speech to his chest as he interacts with reporters beside the Lincoln Memorial. (Photo by Bob Parent/Getty Images) (Bob Parent)

The Great March organized by A. Philip Randolph and Bayard Rustin united civil rights, religious, and labor organizations to peaceably advocate for economic and civil equality of African Americans. Martin Luther King Jr. stands at the podium on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and delivers his “I Have A Dream” speech. (Photo by Bob Parent/Getty Images) (Bob Parent)

American Civil Rights leaders from the March on Washington speak with reporters after a meeting with President Kennedy, Washington DC, August 28, 1963. Pictured are the National Urban League's Whitney Young (1921 - 1971) (left), labor leader A Philip Randolph (1889 - 1979), NAACP's Roy Wilkins (1901 - 1981), SNCC leader John Lewis (1940 - 2020), labor leader Walter Reuther (1907 - 1970), and the Reverend Dr Martin Luther King Jr (1929 - 1968). (Photo by Library of Congress/Interim Archives/Getty Images)"n (Getty Images)

The crowd surrounds the reflecting pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial for the 1963 Freedom March and to listen to Martin Luther King. (Photo by © CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Civil rights Leaders hold hands as they lead a crowd of hundreds of thousands at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, Washington DC, August 28, 1963. Those in attendance include (front row): James Meredith and Martin Luther King, Jr. (1929 - 1968), left; (L-R) Roy Wilkins (1901 - 1981), light-colored suit, A. Phillip Randolph (1889 - 1979) and Walther Reuther (1907 - 1970). (Photo by Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (2005 Getty Images)

American singer Mahalia Jackson (1911 - 1972) sings at the March on Washington for Freedom and Jobs on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, Washington, DC, August 28, 1963. Sitting at lower right is Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King (1929 - 1968) and his wife Coretta Scott King, between them is activist Whitney Young (1921 - 1971). (Photo by Bob Parent/Getty Images) (2005 Getty Images)