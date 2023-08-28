IN PHOTOS: 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s ‘I Have A Dream’ speech

It’s been 60 years since the words “I Have A Dream” were forever etched in American history.
On Aug. 28, 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King delivered his famous “I have a dream” speech in Washington D.C. in front of thousands in front of the Lincoln Memorial.
The speech was a part of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, an event organized to advocate civil and economic rights for African-Americans.
To view the speech on YouTube, click or tap here. To look back on the historic day further, view the photos below.