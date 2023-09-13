13th Floor Halloween Haunted House returns with new gut-wrenching thrills

This year’s haunted experience is a collection of mazes and attractions including: The Deadlands, Blackthorn Manor: Book of Lost Souls, The Rot Shop and Depths of Darkness. Additionally, guests can partake in interactive and immersive five-minute mini escape games as well as Zombie Apocalypse , a Zombie shoot simulation game. Both are designed for groups looking for a Halloween-themed challenge.

13th Floor Halloween Haunted House will bring its gut-wrenching thrills to Jacksonville on select evenings starting Saturday, Sept. 16 through Nov. 4.

The highly anticipated annual event – located at 9230 Arlington Expressway—features a major update with four new attraction themes, food trucks and a full bar.

According to a release, this year’s haunted experience is a collection of mazes and attractions including The Deadlands, Blackthorn Manor: Book of Lost Souls, The Rot Shop and Depths of Darkness. Additionally, guests can partake in interactive and immersive five-minute mini-escape games as well as Zombie Apocalypse, a Zombie shoot simulation game. Both are designed for groups looking for a Halloween-themed challenge.

“As the North Florida market continues to flourish, we want to grow along with it by introducing new experiences for our loyal fans and first-time guests alike,” Christopher Stafford, CEO and Founding Partner of Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, said. “13th Floor Jacksonville has gotten a significant refresh this year, featuring a new graveyard area that is stunningly beautiful in the creepiest of ways. We look forward to celebrating another terrifyingly fun year in Jacksonville.”

For diehard fright fanatics, the final weekend of the event is “Blackout,” a two-day event where monsters and mayhem lurk in total darkness. Each group is given just one glow stick to help guide them into the depths of darkness where a horde of monsters roam freely.

Tickets are available now, starting at $19.99 on select nights. This event may be too intense for children under 12.

Click here for more information and to read more details about this year’s haunted experience.