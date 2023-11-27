🔒List: Here are the best Christmas light displays & events around Northeast Florida 🎄🎅

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Are you ready to get into the Christmas spirit?

News4JAX has compiled a list of the best light displays and events around Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

So grab your family and friends and hit the road!

2023 Blackhawk Bluff 2023 Holiday Lights

One of the largest Christmas light displays in the Jacksonville area is back! If you and the family are planning on driving around to view some holiday decorations, you’ll want to check out the Blackhawk Bluff neighborhood located West of Atlantic Beach.

Dates: Nov. 24, 2023 – Jan. 1, 2024 | Cost: Free

Nights of Lights, an award-winning display in St. Augustine, will run each night through Jan. 28. This is the 30th year for the event which boasts more than 3 million lights hanging from the area. Thousands of people are guaranteed to check out the event that brightens 20 blocks of St. Augustine’s historic district. It’s free to walk around, explore and see the sights! Click here for more information.

Nights of Lights 2022 (News4JAX)

The Deck The Chairs music and light show in Jacksonville Beach is back! The free, six-week holiday event features a nationally recognized decorated lifeguard chairs exhibit. This year’s exhibit will feature more chairs, more shows and more memories! Click here for more information.

Photo: Deck The Chairs 2021

Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens will transform once again into a stunning, winter wonderland for “Dazzling Nights.” The three-quarter-mile interactive holiday experience will feature a million dazzling lights, shining forests, magical displays, music and beautiful sculptures. Tickets start at $15 depending on age, and the day chosen. Click here for more information. Dates: Nov. 24, 2023 - Dec. 29, 2023 at 1445 Millcoe Road, Jacksonville.

‘Dazzling Nights’ begins at Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens | Photo from Adam Sliger (Memoir Agency)

Colors of the Wild – a Zoolights Lantern Experience is a celebration of cultures! The event features one of the largest Asian lantern displays in the country with more than 70 vibrant scenes lighted by authentic, custom-made silk Chinese lanterns. Click here for more information.

Colors of the Wild at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens (News4JAX)

Join James Weldon Johnson Park and the Jacksonville Jewish Center on Dec. 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for its annual celebration of Hanukkah and its related traditions. Enjoy live music, storytelling and crafts, dreidel games, and more! The Menorah lighting ceremony will be at approximately 6:30 p.m. Click here for more info.

Totally Lit at James Weldon Johnson Park (News4JAX)

One of the biggest holiday events in Clay County is happening this Saturday in Spring Park and surrounding downtown Green Cove Springs. Highlights include the biggest Parade of Trees display in Spring Park with 225 trees, over 50 vendors and over 12 food trucks, live entertainment, and photos with Santa.

The Green Cove Springs Christmas Parade, organized by the Green Cove Springs Business League, will feature over 50 floats with the theme of “Christmas Movie Magic.” The city will announce its year-long celebration of 150 years as an incorporated city in 2024 on its float in the parade. Click here for more info.

Christmas on Walnut Street & Green Cove Springs Christmas Parade (News4JAX)

This local family goes above and beyond every year! Be sure to check out this walk-thru display in Mandarin. This display is free to look at; parking is roadside, so be sure to be careful when getting in and out of the car!

Beauclerc Rd right off of San Jose

As the countdown to the holidays continues, there is a tradition that many people love, which is the citywide Christmas party at the Prime Osborn.

Thousands line up each year to ensure their children have toys, books, clothes, etc. ahead of Christmas.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, from 9 a.m. to noon | Click here for more information.