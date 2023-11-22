69º
Deck The Chairs returns to Jacksonville Beach Wednesday

Carianne Luter, Digital Media & Engagement Manager

Photo: Deck The Chairs 2021

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Deck The Chairs music & light show in Jacksonville Beach is back and will light up for the public on Wednesday!

The free, six-week holiday event features a nationally recognized decorated lifeguard chairs exhibit. This year’s exhibit will feature more chairs, more shows and more memories!

The events promote art in public spaces and create opportunities for children’s arts education and outreach.

The 2023 JBDTC Unite with Lights Opening Night will be held on Nov. 22 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Seawalk Pavilion and Latham Plaza in Jacksonville Beach.

Opening Night includes:

  • Civic Orchestra of Jacksonville
  • Nightly Light Show (running on the hour)
  • Introducing Unite with Lights Student Exhibit at Deck The Chairs
  • Chair Decorating Voting Kicks Off
  • Sponsor Recognition
  • Unite with Lights Collectibles and Holiday Concessions

Events include a moonlight movie that will feature The Polar Express, holiday concessions, music and dance programs and more.

Click here for the full 2023 schedule.

