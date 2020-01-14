Chick-fil-A giving away free chicken nuggets all month!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a Chick-fil-A lover’s dream come true!
The fast-food chain is giving away free nuggets to all customers throughout the end of January.
You can claim the free eight-count order of classic nuggets when you create or sign in to your Chick-fil-A account from now until Jan. 31.
Guests can redeem the offer in the restaurant or drive-thru by placing their orders through the Chick-fil-A app.
What are you waiting for? Download that app!
