Chick-fil-A giving away free chicken nuggets all month!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a Chick-fil-A lover’s dream come true!

The fast-food chain is giving away free nuggets to all customers throughout the end of January.

You can claim the free eight-count order of classic nuggets when you create or sign in to your Chick-fil-A account from now until Jan. 31.

Guests can redeem the offer in the restaurant or drive-thru by placing their orders through the Chick-fil-A app.

What are you waiting for? Download that app!