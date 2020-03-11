68ºF

Chick-fil-A will start selling bottles of its signature sauce

This is what dreams are made of.

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

CNN Newsource, CNN

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Chick-fil-A sauce lovers, rejoice!

Chick-fil-A is entering the grocery business with bottles of its signature and Polynesian sauces, CNN reports.

Starting in April, the 16-ounce bottles will be sold in Florida at Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores.

The bottle will cost around $3.49.

It’s the first time that Chick-fil-A will sell its products in retail stores, CNN reports.

The best part? All proceeds from the bottle sales will go to Chick-fil-A’s scholarship fund for employees.

