Chick-fil-A will start selling bottles of its signature sauce
This is what dreams are made of.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Chick-fil-A sauce lovers, rejoice!
Chick-fil-A is entering the grocery business with bottles of its signature and Polynesian sauces, CNN reports.
Starting in April, the 16-ounce bottles will be sold in Florida at Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores.
The bottle will cost around $3.49.
It’s the first time that Chick-fil-A will sell its products in retail stores, CNN reports.
The best part? All proceeds from the bottle sales will go to Chick-fil-A’s scholarship fund for employees.
