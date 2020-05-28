Krispy Kreme ditches National Doughnut Day, saying concept of time is a blur

Published: May 28, 2020, 6:26 am Updated: May 28, 2020, 6:36 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You read that headline right. The national doughnut chain, Krispy Kreme said it’s not down for National Doughnut Day this year. The company said in a press release, “For months, the concept of time and days has been a blur.”

Freeing customers from this burden of having to remember what day it is, Krispy Kreme said the doughnut holiday will be celebrated for an entire week this year.

Stop by any Krispie Kreme shop any day or every day next week June 1-5 to receive a free doughnut on the house.

Customers will be able to pick up one of three doughnut varieties for free with no purchase necessary. Krispy Kreme is offering its Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and Original Filled doughnuts with the promotion.

Krispy Kreme has been stepping up its promotional offerings this year, according to a news commentary site.

Promotions have included free donuts for healthcare workers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the “Graduate Dozen.” That promotion allowed graduates who showed up to a Krispy Kreme store in their cap and gown could get one dozen of doughnuts for free.

Going on right now, healthcare workers can receive a $1 glazed dozen with any full-priced dozen purchase every Monday until Labor Day, 9/7.

It’s important to note researchers have found widespread weight gain is on the rise during coronavirus lockdowns. Users on social media dubbed the trend, “Quarantine 15.”

It may sound cute, but this phenomenon can have dangerous effects. If you’re struggling to gain control of your diet, find resources that could help.