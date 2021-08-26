Krispy Kreme offers two free doughnuts with vaccine card

Krispy Kreme is upping the doughnut ante in its COVID-19 vaccine push, doubling the number of free sweet treats that vaccinated customers can receive.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Did you get the COVID-19 vaccine? If so, there’s a sweet treat waiting for you!

In an effort to encourage more people to get the shots, Krispy Kreme is offering not one, but two free sweet treats for vaccinated customers can receive.

“As the U.S. continues to scale COVID-19 vaccinations, Krispy Kreme wanted to find a way to show our support for those who are protecting themselves and others by getting vaccinated,” Krispy Kreme said.

For one week only, 8/30 to 9/5, anyone who shows their Covid-19 Vaccination Record Card will receive two free doughnuts, an Original Glazed doughnut and an Original Glazed Heart doughnut.

The deal is for those who have gotten at least one vaccination shot and can prove it on their card.

The heart-shaped doughnut is part of the company’s “Show Your Heart” campaign.

The offer is valid at participating US locations only. Click here for more information.

