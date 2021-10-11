Partly Cloudy icon
Food

This St. Johns County spot combines pizza, calzone & garlic knots

Did your mouth just start to water? Yeah... same

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Bala’s Pizza in St. Johns County
Bala’s Pizza in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – It’s a gourmet dish that will make you shout: “shut up and take my money!”

Bala’s Pizza, a family-owned restaurant that recently opened in St. Johns County, has a pie that many have not seen before.

It’s called “The Tripple Threat.” It’s a pizza, mixed with a calzone, and topped with garlic knots. No, you aren’t dreaming.

“We serve New York-style pizza, however, what really has makes us unique is our pizza combination called ‘The Triple Threat,’” Seline Bala, restaurant owner, said.

She’s hoping the signature dish will make a good first impression on customers.

The best part? You can mix and match different pizza combos for your own Triple Threat pizza. Customers are able to choose up to six toppings.

“No one else in town has something like this,” Bala said.

You can find it all at Bala’s Pizza located at 164 Everest Ln Suite 4, St Johns, FL 32259. Click here for more information.

