Taco Bell bringing back Mexican pizza

Menu favorite expected to re-launch May 19

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A fan favorite is coming back to the menu!

After a two-year hiatus, the fast-food chain confirmed Monday that Mexican pizza will re-appear on menus next month.

Taco Bell introduced the item in 1985. It was originally called Pizzazz Pizza, but the restaurant stopped serving it in 2020 to cut costs.

The move caused some outrage with hundreds of thousands of people signing a petition demanding it back.

Vegetarians are especially happy about the return of Mexican pizza because it’s one of the few fast-food meals available to them.

Mexican pizza is expected to re-launch May 19.

