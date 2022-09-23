Italian was off the menu for a few nights when more than a dozen violations shut down this downtown restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A downtown eatery was forced to close for a few days—after inspectors found more than a dozen health violations.

Casa Dora Italian Café on E. Forsyth Street

Inspectors had to make four trips to the Italian restaurant before things were up to par.

The inspector found living and dead roaches on counters and in the bar area.

Plumbing was also an issue with wastewater from a sink overflowing to the floor.

When News4JAX stopped by to talk with someone at the restaurant—the door was locked as we were walking up.

We stuck around and spotted customers having trouble getting in as well. They were brought in through another door.

Casa Dora Italian Café was allowed to reopen two days later after nine high-priority violations were addressed.

Casa Maria’s Mexican Restaurant on Main Street N

Several live roaches were found where the salsa is made at Casa Maria’s Mexican Restaurant.

The inspector also spotted one employee not washing their hands before putting on gloves and another employee washing their hands with no soap.

They were also cited for their hand sink being backed up. The report says the drain pipe was leaking water onto the floor causing employees to walk through it. The inspector noted there was a strong odor present in that area.

The Mexican Restaurant reopened the next day.

Hurricane Patty’s Restaurant in St. Augustine

The St. Augustine restaurant on Lewis Boulevard was shut down for having over 100 live small flying insects around the restaurant.

Sixty of them were found in the storage and prep area. The report says open raw fish was exposed with flying insects landing on the fish. Fifty were found in the walk-in cooler.

The report states employees started cleaning.

Hurricane Patty’s Restaurant was able to reopen the next day.

Other restaurant closures this week:

Blue Pacific Tacos on Losco Road

Panera Bread on Beach Boulevard

