Who has the best tacos in Jacksonville? 🧐🌮

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wednesday, Oct. 4 is National Taco Day and we’re hungry!

We know Jacksonville — and its surrounding areas — are chock-full of taco restaurants that make people full and happy every day. But who leaves the happiest?

Related: 7 delicious taco recipes Instagram nailed (and you’ll want to try) on National Taco Day

We want to know: Which taco restaurant is the best?

Let us know below and we will compile a list of the best tacos in Jacksonville based on which establishment had the most mentions!