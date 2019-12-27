Wolfson Children’s Hospital expands with Baptist South ER

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wolfson Children’s Hospital will officially open the doors Monday to its new emergency center at Baptist South on Old St. Augustine Road.

It is the sixth Wolfson Children’s emergency center in Northeast Florida.

With so much growth in the southern part of Duval County, officials said not only will this cut down on wait times at the downtown campus, this will be more convenient for parents who live in the area.

“When your child is sick, you want to get to the place as quick as you can," said Karen Grissinger, director of Children’s Emergency Services. "Here, there is easy access. It’s familiar territory, and it’s home.”

News4Jax got a sneak peek inside Friday as crews were putting the finishing touches on the outside of the new facility.

Hospital officials estimate the center will help roughly 10,000 patients every year.

It includes its own on-site parking, triage center and 12 pediatric exam rooms.