If you haven’t cleaned your smartphone in a while, it’s probably time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the best ways to prevent the coronavirus from spreading is by washing your hands and not touching your face.

But there’s another easy step you should consider to stay protected: cleaning your smartphone.

Think about the last time you cleaned your phone. If you can’t remember, it’s probably time.

A study from the University of Arizona found your phone is covered with 10 times the amount of bacteria found on a toilet seat.

But most disinfectants will do more harm than good to your phone.

If you’re willing to shell out a minimum of $50 dollars are UV sanitizers for your phones and tablets.

But if you want to save some money, cleaning your phone can be as easy as washing your hands.

First, turn off your phone. Then take a microfiber cloth and combine warm water with some soap and wipe the screen and back surface down.

Avoid using sanitizing wipes or liquid sanitizers because they can harm your phone.

After you clean your phone, don't stick it right back in your germy case.

For plastic phone cases, use a chlorine bleach and water solution. Be sure to scrub the crevices with a toothbrush or sponge.

For rubber or silicone cases, use dish soap and water to scrub the case. You can also add baking soda to remove any stains, but don't skip the dish soap for disinfecting purposes.

And another tip to keep your phone clean: Don’t take it to the bathroom.