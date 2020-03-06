Still no Jacksonville coronavirus cases as district begins disinfecting schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to state health officials, no cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northeast Florida.

Four cases have been confirmed in the state and five other Floridians are recovering from the virus out of state.

Baptist, UF Health and Ascension St. Vincent’s in Jacksonville reported no cases of the virus locally, as of Friday afternoon.

In public schools across Duval County, cleaning crews started getting to work this week and will continue disinfecting surfaces in the buildings while students are out on Spring Break next week.

The school district is hoping to prevent an outbreak, even though so far it seems children are not at high risk of becoming sick from the coronavirus.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Chief Keith Powers said Friday that his department has been making plans since January to deal with the virus.

“Our emergency preparedness division has plans in place for all kinds of things that happen. They have an infectious disease plan that’s been in place for years, and we just get those plans out, dust them off, make sure our men and women are familiar with what those plans are and reactivate them so we’re ready,” Powers said, adding that the city is ready for anything that should happen.

Mayor Lenny Curry and his staff have been meeting with health officials and so far, he said, no confirmed cases have been reported in the area, even though several people are being monitored.

He said if someone tests positive, the city will communicate that to the media and the public right away.