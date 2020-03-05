New Florida coronavirus case awaits CDC confirmation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday confirmed an additional presumptive positive case of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, within the state, bringing Florida’s total to four patients. There are five other Floridians who are recovering out of state.

DeSantis said an elderly man in Gadsden County, northwest of Tallahassee, tested positive for the virus in a local test. The man, who has underlying medical conditions and has traveled internationally, was considered a presumptive positive until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms the case.

The other three previous confirmed cases are in Hillsborough and Manatee counties -- along the Gulf Coast.

According to the Florida Department of Health website, there are 69 patients awaiting test results in Florida. As of Thursday, 248 residents are being monitored for symptoms, either due to having close contact with someone who was diagnosed with the virus or because they’ve recently traveled to an affected area.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said there are people in Duval County being monitored for the virus.

“That doesn’t mean they have symptoms that doesn’t mean they believe they are positive. That means they may have self-identified because they have traveled or maybe they have a sniffle," Curry said. "They are being monitored by the Department of Health.”

The virus poses a low risk of spread from one person to another through contact of a shared surface but is spread from person to person through coughing, sneezing or exhaling, according to the CDC and the World Health Organization.

Symptoms of the virus include fever and signs or symptoms of lower respiratory illness, including cough or shortness of breath. Signs may appear between two to 14 days after exposure, according to the CDC.

The best way health officials say to protect against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, after visiting public places, going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

If soap and water are not available health officials say to use hand sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol.

DeSantis continued to urge people to come to Florida because the risk is low, but he’s advising Floridians not to buy masks on Amazon or other sources because there aren’t enough for professionals.