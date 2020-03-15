CBP officers seize fake COVID-19 test kits at LAX

LOS ANGELES – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized a package full of suspected counterfeit COVID-19 test kits.

The kits were arriving from the United Kingdom, CBP said in a release.

"On March 12, 2020, CBP officers discovered six plastic bags containing various vials, while conducting an enforcement examination of a parcel manifested as “Purified Water Vials” with a declared value of $196.81," the release said.

A complete examination of the shipment, led to the finding of vials filled with a white liquid and labeled “Corona Virus 2019nconv (COVID-19)” and “Virus1 Test Kit”.

The shipment was turned over to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for analysis.

“Protecting the health and safety of the American people is a top priority for CBP,” said Carlos C. Martel, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles. “This significant interception, at a time when the U.S. is in the midst of a National Emergency, demonstrates our CBP officers’ vigilance and commitment to ensure dangerous goods are intercepted and not a threat to our communities and our people.”

The CBP wants everyone to be aware of bogus home testing kits. At-home COVID-19 test kits found online are fake.