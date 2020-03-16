Filling foods to aid in weight loss

More than one in three adults in the U.S. is obese and in kids, it’s one in five.

Whether it’s comfort food or you just can’t get enough food -- food can be addicting.

How can you get more bang for your bite without the added weight gain?

“The number of people losing weight or stating that they have tried to lose weight over the past year is about 50%,” said Dr. Ellen Schur, associate professor of Medicine and Clinical Research Director at UW Medicine Diabetes Institute.

How do we get that number down?

One way is by picking low-energy-density foods. Whole, unprocessed foods, such as fruits, vegetables, very lean proteins and low-fat dairy products allow us to eat more without gaining weight.

“When you eat nuts, about an ounce of nuts a day, so 160 to 200 calories of nuts a day, they actually help you feel more full,” said Lori Brizee, registered dietician at the Duke University Diet and Fitness Center.

Here are some of the most filling foods that aid in weight loss: