Nocatee water parks among closures in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Nocatee community received a notice over the weekend that the popular water parks and pools in the community will be closed until further notice.

Spring Break begins this week in St. Johns County and will extend an extra week as schools remain closed over concerns of the potential spread of COVID-19.

In a notice to residents, Nocatee management noted the hardship for families who might have been counting on the splash park as a diversion during students’ time off.

But they said the closures of the Splash and Spray water parks and the Twenty Mile and Cypress pools were based on a recommendation from the state health department.

“We do not take these closures lightly, but the health and safety of our residents and our community is our highest priority,” the notice read. “We ask for your understanding in this important and difficult decision.”

Other closures

Over the weekend, the St. Johns County Board of Commissioners posted a news release on the St. Johns County Government Connection Facebook page of a number of closures within the county in an effort to protect public safety during the coronavirus outbreak.

The measures come as a second case of COVID-19 was confirmed in St. Johns County on Sunday.

“We are at a crucial point of time in the development of COVID-19 within St. Johns County, and have the ability to minimize its progress by limiting large gatherings,” said County Administrator Hunter S. Conrad. “As health, safety, and welfare are our highest priorities, it is critical that we work together with the community to encourage social distancing and the practice of basic infection prevention measures.”

The facilities and programs listed below will be closed to the public or canceled from March 16 through March 29, 2020.

All St. Johns County libraries and the library bookmobile.

All recreational facilities, recreational programming, recreational events, and all permitted events, including organized youth and adult sports, on St. Johns County property.

The St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier Gift Shop and all permitted events on associated County property, including the parking lot, volleyball courts, and the pier pavilion.

All events scheduled to occur at the St. Johns County Fairgrounds.

All events scheduled to occur at the St. Johns County Agriculture Center.

All events scheduled to occur at the St. Johns Golf Club.

The St. Johns County Pet Center.

All St. Johns County recycling and community collection events.

All St. Johns County Fire Rescue community programming.

During the near two week closures, the county said it is implementing elevated cleaning procedures as well as employee work and travel policies to safeguard healthy work environments.

Thursday, the Board also sent out a release that all events and concerts at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre and Ponte Vedra Concert Hall scheduled for March 14 through April 1 have been postponed or canceled.

While many public spaces are included in the closures, the release pointed out that beaches, parks, open green spaces, and trails within St. Johns County will remain open as well as the St. Johns Golf Club.

According to the Board of Commissioners, Veterans Services, the Permit Center, Health and Human Services, Utilities Services, and all other County business services will also remain open to the public and operational.

The primary election in Florida will proceed on Tuesday, March 17 as scheduled, despite Georgia postponing its presidential primary.

All updates on closures and precautionary measures for Northeast Florida as a result of the coronavirus are published under the Coronavirus section.